Google Transforms Fitbit Into Health and Wellness Ecosystem

Google is revamping its health and wellness product and platform lineup.

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The company is making its Google Health Coach generally available, transitioning the Fitbit app into the new Google Health app, and launching the new Fitbit Air, it said in a Thursday (May 7) blog post.

The Google Health Coach will become publicly available starting May 19 after being tested and improved in public preview, according to the post. It will be offered as part of Google Health Premium, which was formerly Fitbit Premium, with premium plans starting at $9.99 per month or $99 per year and automatically bundled as part of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra tiers.

“It’s a fitness trainer, a sleep coach and a health and wellness advisor — all working together to help you be your best — whether that means maximizing performance on the court, in the office or at home with family,” the company said in the post.

Google also announced in the post that it is transitioning the Fitbit app into the new Google Health app and making it a place where users can bring together their health data from wearable devices, Health Connect, Apple Health and medical records. Google will migrate Fitbit users to the new app and will do the same with Google Fit users later this year.

“You can get a holistic view of your health, and soon will be able to securely share your data with friends, family and doctors,” the company said of the Google Health app.

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Google described the new Fitbit Air, announced Thursday, as a tracker that is simple, affordable and comfortable enough to wear around the clock. This health tool is available for $99, or $129 for the Special Edition, and comes with three months free of Google Health Premium.

“We designed it with Google Health Coach in mind — its advanced sensor technology provides the right data the coach needs to give you the most personalized guidance,” the company said in the post.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The AI On-Ramp: Data Shows How Everyday Tasks Build Consumer Habits” found that users are becoming more comfortable using artificial intelligence for essential wellness needs.

The share of consumers searching for medication or treatment information increased by 1.6 percentage points between October 2025 and February, reaching 22.7%, according to the report.