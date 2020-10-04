B2B Payments

RootAnt Ends Seed Round With $1.46M For Expansion

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Singapore Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup RootAnt has ended a seed round with $1.46 million, according to a report by e27.

The lead investor was Linear Capital and further help came from KZM & Company Group, the report stated. With the new funding, RootAnt plans to expand in Singapore and also to the rest of Southeast Asia and Japan.

Through connecting enterprises and financial institutions (FIs) with new digital products, RootAnt aims to let banks and non-bank FIs integrate innovative practices like embedded financing to boost customer experiences, e27 reported. RootAnt provides research and development for further growth of BANCO Engine and the multi-tier financing platform for support of businesses within supply chain ecosystems.

Singapore's government has been angling more toward digital-only banks, particularly with the challenges of the pandemic when it comes to making payments. RootAnt Founder and CEO Lincoln Yin said the current economic crisis "requires innovation and customer-focused digital solutions that truly make a difference for a more sustainable economy," e27 reported.

"Through our digital and open banking technological capabilities for transaction banking, we aim to become a key player in this industry to continue supporting businesses with their financing demands as they recover from the impact of COVID-19," he said, according to the report.

BaaS aims to combat the long-stagnant nature of B2B payments, often still done in paper checks or even through fax. Unlike those methods, BaaS works to integrate more flexibility and speed, which have become customary for consumer payments, PYMNTS reported, via newer technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

These ideas have sometimes been met with resistance, with some banks wary that BaaS models could end up replacing them as technology continues advancing. But executives have begun to come around to the possibility, eyeing potential new sources of competition that could keep them fresh.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Pay
1.5K
Amazon

Amazon India To Let Users Pay Credit Card Bills With Amazon Pay

Burger King Social Commerce
1.4K
Social Commerce

Burger King, Steak-umm And Next-Level Social Media Marketing

Startups Land Funding For Payroll, Supply Chain
1.4K
B2B Payments

B2B Tech Startups Land Funding For Payroll, Supply Chain

Home Depot app
1.4K
Retail

Home Depot Shows Pro Loyalty With New App Integration

American Dream mall
1.4K
Retail

American Dream Mall Reopens Under Financial Cloud

Singapore Govt Agencies, Universities Lose $749K
1.3K
Security & Fraud

Singapore Government Agencies, Universities Lose $749K In Scams

Amazon Music Goes Ultra-High-Definition
1.3K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Music Goes Ultra-High-Definition

1.3K
Cryptocurrency

European Central Bank Outlines Use Cases For Digital Euro

Report: Airbnb Aims To Land $3B By Going Public
1.3K
IPO

Report: Airbnb Aims To Land $3B By Going Public

Subscriptions, AR Automation, PPP Loan Forgiveness Top This Week’s News
1.2K
The Weekender

Subscriptions, AR Automation, PPP Loan Forgiveness Top This Week’s News

Plaid Unveils New Plaid Link To Enhance Onboarding
1.2K
Digital-First Banking

Plaid Unveils 'All-New' Plaid Link To Enhance Onboarding

Rise Of eCommerce, Digital Banking Innovations
1.2K
Today In Data

The Rise Of eCommerce And Digital Banking Innovations

Amazon, Walmart Battle For Electronics Share
1.2K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Amazon, Walmart Battle For Electronics Share

digital travel smartphone
1.2K
Innovation

Real-World Experiences From Tourism To Gambling Are Going Digital

DOJ Seeks To Overturn Ruling To Stop WeChat Ban
1.2K
Legal

DOJ Seeks To Overturn Ruling To Prevent WeChat Ban