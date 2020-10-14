Rootstock Software, which works in providing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for the Salesforce platform, is partnering with digital engineering and technology firm Nagarro to break into the cloud ERP market in the U.S., Nordics, DACH (Austria, Germany and Switzerland), and Middle East areas of the world, according to a press release.

On the Salesforce platform, Rootstock works to offer sales order processing, supply chain, production, inventory, logistics and financials, bridging a gap in the world of ERP solutions, the release stated. With Rootstock's help, Nagarro will be able to offer customers a "complete life cycle" from leads to order to shipment.

Rootstock General Manager International Per Norling said in the release that there are numerous advantages to partnering with Nagarro.

"As a Salesforce consulting partner, they understand the benefits of having ERP and CRM on one platform," he said, according to the release. "They have customer relationships with global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain management, which is our target. Leveraging Nagarro’s ERP team, we’ll quickly extend and deepen our market reach."

Viyom Jain, Global Business Unit head, CRM & ERP at Nagarro, said in the release that it is crucial to have "a cloud strategy with a 360-degree view of customers and business intelligence tools.”

"We view Rootstock’s modern, flexible cloud ERP as a core component enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation, to foster a connected workforce, and push the boundaries of what’s possible with the Salesforce platform," he said, according to the release.

Today, ERP solutions once only reserved for large corporations have made their ways into the hands of smaller businesses with new cloud migrations, PYMNTS reported. With an influx of third-party financial platforms, data to the ERP system has been disrupted and is now disbursed throughout the back office.

Wes Gillette, vice president of Product Management at insightsoftware, told PYMNTS that the legacy ERP solutions no longer fit every business model, as modern, specific problems in financing, cash flow forecasting and risk analysis often require new solutions.