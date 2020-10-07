Salesforce Teams With Identity Verifier Okta

Salesforce and Okta Inc., whose offerings help cloud-based software systems verify the identity of users, have teamed up on Salesforce's Work.com offering.

“As COVID-19 forced companies around the world to rely on technology to work remotely and virtually connect with customers, the pandemic not only accelerated the digital transformation of every organization, but it has also showcased the importance of trust in technology,” the companies stated in a joint news release Wednesday (Oct. 7).

“To foster trust and resiliency across their customer bases,” the announcement continues, “Okta will integrate the Okta Identity Cloud, its independent and neutral platform, with Salesforce Work.com, a set of solutions from Salesforce designed to help businesses and organizations around the world reopen safely, which includes shift management; manual contact tracing; emergency response management; and more.”

The Okta Identity Cloud “will help leaders across HR, Workplace, and IT organizations to quickly and securely deploy Work.com while also providing security and protection for these solutions regardless of location,” according to the announcement.

The new integration is intended to make it easier for users of Work.com — whether employees of the organization subscribing to the Salesforce service or third-party vendors to whom a subscriber wants to provide access — to quickly log in once and then work with various tools.

The companies said the integration also will make it easier for Salesforce subscribers to give employees and vendors access to multiple systems that previously were not seamlessly integrated.

“Okta is the identity company that stands for trust, and that has taken on new weight during the pandemic. We’ve helped organizations move to remote work and keep their people employed and productive, even when they can’t be in an office. We’re also giving organizations the solutions and tools to build secure, seamless customer experiences, empowering them to still generate revenue and drive growth,” Todd McKinnon, chief executive and co-founder of Okta, said in a prepared statement.

Sarah Franklin, executive vice president and general manager for Platform, Trailhead and AppExchange at Salesforce, said in a prepared statement: “The new normal demands a new way to work, and as technology companies, it’s our job to reduce as much friction as possible for companies so they can treat their employees like valued customers. We’re excited for Okta to integrate with Work.com to make reopening even easier for our customers and to help them with long-term business resilience and continuity.”

Among the Work.com applications is a system Salesforce announced on Sept. 30 that was set up to help organizations administer COVID-19 vaccination programs.