Coronavirus

Salesforce Sets Up ‘Work.com For Vaccines’ To Handle COVID-19 Programs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Salesforce Sets Up ‘Work.com For Vaccines’

San Francisco-based Salesforce is gearing up for expected COVID-19 vaccination campaigns by setting up Work.com for Vaccines, which will “help governments and healthcare organizations more safely and efficiently manage vaccine programs,” the company said in a press release.

“With Work.com for Vaccines, customers will be able to design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs,” said the release, which noted that “there will be many challenges to manage complex vaccine administration from start to finish.” The release added that “demand for vaccines will likely be greater than initial supply,” meaning that national organizations will have to decide where the vaccines will be delivered first.

The company said that its vaccine program will build “on Salesforce's Work.com, which is already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world.”

“Technology is going to play a critical role in helping governments and healthcare organizations distribute what promises to be billions of doses of vaccines around the world,” said Bret Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce. “We’re proud to play our part with Work.com for Vaccines, giving organizations the technology they need to safely and efficiently deploy their vaccine programs.”

Beyond the first steps, organizations will also “need to monitor people’s outcomes and experiences after receiving the vaccine, which will be critical for helping health agencies and organizations to assess the potential safety and efficacy of their vaccine program.”

The news comes as Salesforce continues to expand its technology offerings to boost payment capabilities for users.

Salesforce pitches itself as “the global leader” in CRM (customer relationship management) systems. The company’s website says that “a CRM system helps companies stay connected to customers, streamline processes and improve profitability.”

A recent rework of the Dow Jones Industrial Average added Salesforce.com while ditching three old-timers, including Exxon Mobil Corp.

In today’s release, Salesforce described Work.com technology as a “suite of solutions and resources to help businesses and leaders support the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers and communities.”

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Group Fights Back Against Anti-Maskers
7.3K
Retail

Supermarkets Hoard Staples For Holidays, COVID Resurgence

5.1K
B2B Payments

HighRadius, Commerce Bank Expand Partnership

4.7K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Debuts Men's Shopping Service For $4.99 A Month

3.5K
Investments

Stripe Heads Up $12M Funding Round For Payments Processor Startup PayMongo

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
3.0K
Legal

Federal Judge Delays TikTok Ban

2.7K
B2B Payments

Zoovu Partners With BigCommerce To Boost Product Searching

2.6K
Retail

Why Millennials And Gen Z Could Save 2020's Holiday Shopping Season

PPP loan forgiveness application
2.5K
Loans

Report: Not One PPP Loan Has Been Forgiven

2.2K
1
Economy

When Will The American Consumer Return To Her Pre-Pandemic Routines?

1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sets New Record For Days Closed At Over $10K; Conaway Introduces Bill To Make Crypto A Commodity

1.9K
IPO

Poshmark Prepares To IPO

1.9K
SMBs

New US Businesses Up 12 Pct, Highest Since 2007

1.8K
Amazon Payments

Amazon One Lets Consumers Pay With Their Hand

1.8K
Omnicommerce

Restaurants, C-Stores Prep For A Post-Pandemic Omnichannel Future

1.8K
eCommerce

Paytm President: Going From Mobile Payments To India’s Connected Commerce Ecosystem