Salesforce Sets Up ‘Work.com For Vaccines’

San Francisco-based Salesforce is gearing up for expected COVID-19 vaccination campaigns by setting up Work.com for Vaccines, which will “help governments and healthcare organizations more safely and efficiently manage vaccine programs,” the company said in a press release.

“With Work.com for Vaccines, customers will be able to design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs,” said the release, which noted that “there will be many challenges to manage complex vaccine administration from start to finish.” The release added that “demand for vaccines will likely be greater than initial supply,” meaning that national organizations will have to decide where the vaccines will be delivered first.

The company said that its vaccine program will build “on Salesforce's Work.com, which is already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world.”

“Technology is going to play a critical role in helping governments and healthcare organizations distribute what promises to be billions of doses of vaccines around the world,” said Bret Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce. “We’re proud to play our part with Work.com for Vaccines, giving organizations the technology they need to safely and efficiently deploy their vaccine programs.”

Beyond the first steps, organizations will also “need to monitor people’s outcomes and experiences after receiving the vaccine, which will be critical for helping health agencies and organizations to assess the potential safety and efficacy of their vaccine program.”

The news comes as Salesforce continues to expand its technology offerings to boost payment capabilities for users.

Salesforce pitches itself as “the global leader” in CRM (customer relationship management) systems. The company’s website says that “a CRM system helps companies stay connected to customers, streamline processes and improve profitability.”

A recent rework of the Dow Jones Industrial Average added Salesforce.com while ditching three old-timers, including Exxon Mobil Corp.

In today’s release, Salesforce described Work.com technology as a “suite of solutions and resources to help businesses and leaders support the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers and communities.”