B2B Payments

Surecomp Rolls Out Fastrade Tool For SMB Trade Finance

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Surecomp Rolls Out Fastrade For SME Trade Finance

To let financial institutions provide trade finance functions to their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers, Toronto-based Surecomp has rolled out its Fastrade front office product. The company said the technology lets trade-finance providers bolster customer service with an “easy-to-deploy, intuitive and scalable multi-bank channel” to automate trade-finance procedures, according to an announcement.

“We have responded to demand from our customers to help them better address” the SMB market, Surecomp Executive Vice President of Global Delivery and Operations Gadi Komet said in the announcement. With Fastrade, she added, Surecomp is using “the knowledge and expertise” it has gained over the years with large corporations to help SMBs “process trade-finance activities directly with their banks.”

The Fastrade technology now comes with application programming interface (API) connectivity and as an out-of-the-box software-as-a-service (SaaS) product. It provides support for the most used trade services along with workflows that are constructed ahead of time to keep the duration of setup to a minimum, according to the company. The infrastructure, for its part, can be used at the customer’s location or through the cloud.

The company said that Fastrade alleviates the risk of mistakes by individuals and elevates trade finance “to a new level of digital banking.”

In separate news reported by PYMNTS, LiquidX recently said it is launching a white-label installation of a “next-generation” LiquidX 360 platform to aid banks in strengthening their trade finance work with business customers. The network noted that its LiquidX Partner Program (LPP) allows business bankers to offer multiple services such as trade credit insurance, receivables and supply chain finance that has their own branding in a single application.

Chief Revenue Officer Ali Hackett said at the time the firm offers options via “multiple flavors” of its LPP offering. The company’s modular product is geared toward customers that already have trade finance operations.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.3K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.3K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
3.1K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
3.0K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.9K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.8K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.7K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

2.5K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.4K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

2.4K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

live streaming retail
2.2K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

2.2K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card

Square Cash app
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Square Buys P2P Startup Verse

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.2K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation