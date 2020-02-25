B2B Payments

TripActions Unifies Corporate Travel Management, Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TripActions Unifies Corporate Travel Management

The Palo Alto-based travel tech unicorn TripActions has secured a new, $500 million credit facility to help advance the introduction of its corporate card product, the company announced on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

TripActions Liquid gives corporate users a virtual and real credit card so traveling employees can avoid having to pay on personal cards and get reimbursed. It also solves the problem of global travel payments.

The funding was led by Silicon Valley Bank with participation from Goldman Sachs and Comerica Bank.

“TripActions is the only complete, end-to-end corporate travel management solution for finance teams and travel managers, combining the best online booking tool, travel management company and travel payments solution into a single platform,” said Samantha DeRosa, senior accounting manager at Toast. “It’s a no-brainer to use TripActions Liquid with the TripActions corporate travel platform – it’s booking and payments integrated seamlessly to make travel spend management a breeze.”

TripActions Liquid also leverages partners like AppZen, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that enables spend approvals within policy. The collaboration with Visa means that TripActions Liquid users can use the card anywhere Visa is accepted – at over 46 million merchants in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Everyone who touches accounting knows that travel payment reconciliation is an issue, but it was always one of those ‘necessary evils’ you had to deal with,” said Vik Shah, corporate controller at Zoom. “I wasn’t surprised when TripActions came to me with a solution. What impressed me, though, was how effective it is. TripActions Liquid is a major time-saver – we’ve been able to reduce travel payment reconciliation time from weeks to minutes each month.”

Finance leaders and travel managers can set custom policies to manage travel spend in real time. In addition, seamless integration with the TripActions corporate travel platform auto-enables the traveling employee’s card for travel-related purchases.

Back-end work is also reduced since bookings, payments and reconciliation are done within a single platform. TripActions also offers a rebate on all spend processed through TripActions Liquid.

Thanks to eCommerce and digital payments, the global travel industry has been undergoing significant disruption.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.7K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
2.9K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.5K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

Fifth Third Fifth Third
2.5K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.3K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.2K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.0K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

2.0K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
1.9K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
1.8K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset