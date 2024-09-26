How AI, Personalization and Instant Engagement Are Transforming B2B Marketing

When technology advances, everything changes. And that couldn’t be truer across the B2B landscape — particularly when it comes to marketing.

In today’s business-to-business landscape, it’s no longer about who you know — it’s how well you can target, track, and convert using data-driven insights. Just like across B2B payments, the “consumerization” of B2B marketing is surging.

Even TikTok, for example, offers B2B marketing services.

As companies ditch outdated strategies for digital dominance, this evolution is challenging B2B leaders to reimagine how they reach and convert their target audiences in a hyper-competitive and fast-paced digital environment.

Historically, B2B marketing has been about building relationships over time, leveraging trust and establishing authority through thought leadership. Companies relied on tactics like white papers, case studies, and trade shows to influence decision-makers and generate leads. The sales process was long and methodical, often involving multiple touchpoints, meetings and negotiations.

The B2B marketing funnel, for decades, has been linear: awareness led to consideration, and finally, a purchase decision.

While these fundamentals remain relevant, the landscape is shifting dramatically due to the infusion of innovations like artificial intelligence (AI), the demand for personalized experiences, and the increasingly expectation of instant engagement.

The Modern Shift: AI-Driven Personalization

As technology has evolved, so too has the B2B buying process. Decision-makers now expect the same level of convenience and immediacy they experience in their consumer lives. They want personalized, relevant information delivered at the right time, often in real time. This shift has been driven by three major forces: AI, personalization and instant engagement.

PYMNTS covered earlier this year how the rise of digital B2B marketplaces, and the ongoing digitization of the B2B ecosystem more broadly, has created an environment where tactics like the use of influencers for B2B growth campaigns can potentially have an outsize return on investment (ROI) when benchmarked against traditional strategies.

In the past, B2B marketers segmented their audience based on basic demographics like company size, industry and job role. While these factors remain important, modern B2B marketing goes further, incorporating behavioral data, intent signals and engagement history to deliver hyper-personalized experiences.

Personalization today is about delivering the right message to the right person at the right time. It’s driven by data, and AI plays a significant role in enabling this level of targeting — as well as democratizing it, allowing smaller businesses to create engagement strategies that have an outsize impact by automating processes, enhancing data analysis and predicting customer behaviors.

As Andre Machicao, senior vice president at Visa Acceptance Solutions, and Josh Scheer, president and owner of White Lotus Travel Design, told PYMNTS in a discussion posted June 28, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can use AI to create marketing plans and product descriptions in minutes without a big marketing team to do it.

And personalization goes beyond marketing communications; it also affects the customer experience. For example, B2B companies are now incorporating personalized dashboards and user interfaces for clients, allowing them to interact with data, products and services in a way that suits their individual needs.

Instant Engagement: Meeting Buyers Where They Are

In the era of digital transformation, B2B buyers expect fast, efficient and convenient interactions. This demand for instant engagement is reshaping how companies approach their marketing strategies.

Real-time interaction is crucial in this new landscape. Whether through live chat, instant messaging, or AI-powered bots, businesses must be able to answer questions and provide relevant information instantaneously. The ability to interact with a brand 24/7 is no longer a luxury for B2B buyers; it’s an expectation.

The most effective B2B marketing strategies increasingly integrate AI, personalization and instant engagement seamlessly.

AI powers the data analysis and automation that enable highly personalized marketing campaigns, while also facilitating real-time interactions through chatbots and other conversational interfaces. Personalization ensures that these interactions are relevant and meaningful, while instant engagement helps close the gap between the moment a buyer shows interest and when they receive a response.

Supporting this, PYMNTS Intelligence shows that high-impact CMOs — those using GenAI for the most complex, risky or strategic tasks — prioritize its use in marketing strategy and brand management. By contrast, low- and medium-impact users place greater emphasis on operational applications, such as customer experience monitoring.

