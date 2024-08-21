The Trust Factor: Why It’s Crucial for Business Continuity and Resilience

In a business landscape where the only certainty is uncertainty, the power of preparation, adaptability and a strong, resilient culture are increasingly important.

The digital threat landscape has transformed dramatically over the past decade — and from cyberattacks to geopolitical unrest and ongoing trade disruptions, the ability to swiftly identify and mitigate potential risks is no longer just a technical concern for firms, but instead a strategic imperative that demands the attention of the entire enterprise.

“We are constantly analyzing what is going on in the world with potential threats,” Steve Smith, global director of strategic projects at Esker, told PYMNTS for the series “What’s Next in Payments: Protecting the Perimeter.”

This vigilance is not confined to cybersecurity alone but extends to every aspect of the business, including financial stability and growth.

“We want to maintain a strong company, a profitable company, one that is not overly leveraged to the point where if there is a disruption in the market, we’re suddenly vulnerable or in trouble,” Smith said. This level-headed approach to growth has allowed Esker’s business to weather economic downturns without resorting to layoffs, providing a sense of security for its employees and strengthening the company’s overall resilience.

Foundations of an Effective Defense and Continuity Strategy

Esker’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, which serves clients across various industries, is subject to stringent compliance requirements such as GDPR, SOC 2 and ISO 27001. To maintain these certifications, the company works with external consultants to ensure continuous compliance. “It’s impossible to stop everything, but we do an awful lot to really mitigate that risk,” Smith said.

This proactive stance is not just a matter of following regulations but also a reflection of Esker’s broader business strategy, which entails assessing the global economic landscape and making adjustments as needed. That’s because business continuity planning in today’s environment goes well beyond the IT department. It is a comprehensive effort that starts at the board level and extends throughout the organization, said Smith, an Esker board member himself.

He added that redundancy is a key part of resilience and stressed the importance of embracing a diversified approach to operations.

Esker does not rely on a single supplier or service provider, Smith said. Instead, it has backup systems in place for every critical service, including its SaaS solutions, which are supported by both internal systems and cloud providers like Azure and AWS. “All of our eggs are not in one basket,” Smith said. This redundancy ensures that the company can switch to alternative solutions quickly in the event of a disruption, keeping both the company and its customers operational.

Cultivating a Culture of Resilience and Agility

To strengthen its cybersecurity measures, Esker employs a variety of tools and processes. Regular testing is conducted to identify vulnerabilities, and the company engages in continuous phishing exercises to train employees on how to recognize and respond to potential threats.

These exercises are not just about finding weaknesses; they are about creating a culture of vigilance and preparedness. Employees at Esker are trained annually on the latest cybersecurity threats and are required to follow strict protocols if they inadvertently trigger a security event. This culture of security is reinforced by restricting access to sensitive areas of the network and physical facilities, even for senior executives like Smith himself.

This culture is not imposed from the top down but is nurtured through open communication and empowerment, Smith said, noting that for long-serving employees, this often involves a change in mindset, as they adapt to the new procedures and technologies necessary for today’s environment.

At the end of the day, he said, Esker’s success is built on a foundation of trust — trust in its employees, its systems, and its ability to adapt to whatever challenges may come its way. “If you have employees that are engaged and they feel safe, these other things help,” said Smith. This trust is what enables Esker to navigate the uncertainties of today’s business landscape with confidence.