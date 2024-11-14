Volante Adds Business Intelligence Module to Payments Platform

Volante Technologies has expanded the capabilities of its Volante Payments Platform by adding a module that gives financial institutions greater visibility and control over their payments business.

The new module, Volante Payments Intelligence, offers banks historical and real-time payments data together with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, optimization of operational efficiency and accurate tracking of performance, the Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider said in a Thursday (Nov. 14) press release.

“We developed Volante Payments Intelligence as a transformative solution, crafted in close collaboration with a diverse range of our customers to address a critical gap no other platform could fill: Delivering actionable, measurable and personalized business intelligence in real-time,” Deepak Gupta, executive vice president, product, engineering and services at Volante Technologies, said in the release.

Volante Payments Intelligence is designed to help financial institutions address the challenges posed by real-time payments, ISO 20022 and the digitization of payment flows, according to the release.

It does so by reducing the time banks spend on manual reporting, allowing them to prioritize operational efforts, and improving their ability to mitigate risks and adapt to market changes, the release said.

The solution can be integrated into existing systems and deployed in private or hybrid cloud environments or as part of Volante’s PaaS offering, per the release.

“Payments Intelligence doesn’t just bridge the shortcomings of existing intelligence solutions; it redefines what business intelligence can achieve, empowering Volante customers, from small enterprises to global institutions, to unlock new heights in their operational efficiency and strategic growth,” Gupta said in the release.

In an earlier addition to its offerings, Volante said in May that it achieved Fedwire Funds Service certification for the ISO 20022 messaging capabilities of its wire payment processing solutions.

This certification provides its customers with a streamlined pathway to ISO 20022 compliance for their wire payments operations and allows banks to add more rails from a single platform when the opportunity arises.

In November 2023, Volante made the latest version of its Volante Experience generally available, saying it enhances the company’s PaaS to support financial institutions on their digital transformation journey by adding out-of-the-box reporting, operational productivity improvements, business insights and cloud service management.

