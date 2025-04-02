Celigo Debuts Tool to Give Clients Control Over APIs

Integration-platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) firm Celigo has introduced a tool dubbed API Builder.

This new offering, announced Wednesday (April 2), is designed to enhance the company’s application programming interface (API) management capabilities.

“The release of API Builder represents a major step forward for Celigo and our customers,” Mark Simon, vice president of strategy at Celigo, said in a news release. “By offering full lifecycle API management, we are empowering businesses to build APIs that they can securely share with partners and customers — all in one platform, maintaining complete visibility and control over their APIs.”

He added that companies are “increasingly looking to offer their B2B customers and suppliers multiple options to connect their data,” which gives “Celigo customers a best-in-class option to publish APIs with the Celigo platform.”

The release adds that API Builder integrates with Celigo’s API management capabilities, which provide tools for securing, socializing and monitoring APIs.

“This release enhances Celigo’s API Management offering, built on a strategic partnership with Gravitee, a leader in API security and management,” the company said.

Writing about APIs last year, PYMNTS noted that they had become one of the most powerful tools in transforming treasury operations.

“APIs have become indispensable in the corporate finance ecosystem, allowing seamless integration and communication between various financial systems, enabling automation, and providing real-time data access,” that report said.

And with APIs becoming more simplified and accessible and collaboration between FinTechs and financial institutions accelerating, treasury teams are enjoying the benefits.

“One of the primary benefits of API integration for treasury teams is the ability to access real-time data from banking and financial systems,” PYMNTS wrote. “Traditionally, treasury teams relied on manual processes and periodic data imports, which often resulted in delays and data discrepancies.”

But with APIs, teams can integrate data streams from banking partners and financial institutions directly into their treasury management systems, giving them an up-to-date view of cash positions across accounts and currencies.

“The most underappreciated part of any one of these finance organizations is the controller’s office and the back end of treasury, where they need to be able to take in reporting at the end of every day, be able to close the books in two or three days at the end of a month,” Cindy Turner, chief product officer at Worldpay, said in an interview with PYMNTS.

