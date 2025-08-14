Compliance Gaps Expose B2B Payments to Escalating Cyber Threats

Highlights
B2B payments face heightened fraud risks due to large transaction volumes, complex payment chains and legacy systems.
Effective fraud prevention requires compliance built into infrastructure from the outset, continuous risk reassessment, tailored controls (not one-size-fits-all), and a balance between payment speed and recoverability, especially with instant payments and blockchain.
A proactive, culture-driven approach turns compliance into a business enabler, emphasizing frequent targeted reviews, employee empowerment to report fraud, and integration of technology, processes and education to shrink the attack surface.
