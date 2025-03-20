DataRobot Launches New AI Application Suites for SAP Business Users

DataRobot has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) application suites for finance and supply chain operations that integrate with SAP solutions.

This integration provides SAP business users with a way to rapidly implement AI and securely use their business data, the companies said in a Thursday (March 20) press release.

“With our new AI application suites for SAP, we have all the business logic, AI logic, observability, governance and deployment blueprints built in, freeing up AI teams to focus on fine-tuning and customizing applications to meet their business needs,” DataRobot Chief Product Officer Venky Veeraraghavan said in the release.

The DataRobot Finance AI App Suite for SAP enables finance teams to leverage data from SAP solutions and gain real-time insights for cash flow management, revenue forecasting, fraud and anomaly detection, and budget and cost variance analysis, according to the release.

The DataRobot Supply Chain and Operations AI App Suite leverages data from SAP solutions to help businesses with demand planning, lead time estimation and late shipments, workforce planning and inventory management, per the release.

“Our expanded partnership with DataRobot will bring AI-powered insight apps to SAP customers across industries and lines of business — enabling them to rapidly adopt AI, enhance decision-making, optimize operations and drive business transformation at scale,” Irfan Khan, president and chief product officer for SAP Data and Analytics, said in the release.

This collaboration is the latest of several moves SAP has made in the field of AI.

The company partnered with Databricks in February and introduced a product that makes it easier for customers to unify all their data by combining their SAP data with the rest of their enterprise data. The new SAP Databricks product natively integrates the Databricks Data Intelligence Cloud within the SAP Business Data Cloud.

In October, SAP added new capabilities to its AI copilot Joule, including collaborative AI agents “imbued with custom skills to complete complex cross-disciplinary tasks.”

As one example of the way these can be used, the company showcased a dispute management tool that uses autonomous AI agents to analyze and resolve issues such as incorrect and missing invoices, unapplied credits and denied or duplicate payments.

