FIS Aims to Bolster Corporate Nerve Centers With ‘Neural Treasury’

Financial technology company FIS has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered treasury management solution.

FIS Neural Treasury combines AI, machine learning and robotics to help corporate treasurers increase efficiency, reduce operational risk and unlock cash flow to finance strategic growth opportunities according to a Thursday (Sept. 4) news release.

“Amidst rapid technological change, rising capital costs and market volatility, corporate treasurers need improved visibility into their global liquidity positions, more intelligent risk management capabilities and the ability to scale operations without proportionally increasing costs,” FIS said in the release.

Neural Treasury, the release adds, helps address these needs with things like Treasury GPT, an FIS tool rolled out in March that the company says is the first large language model (LLM) designed specifically for the treasury industry.

The new suite can also analyze data and cash flow patterns to help predict cash flows and “support more precise and proactive liquidity management,” while also monitoring transaction patterns to detect potential fraud and adapt to improve detection capabilities over time.

“Corporate treasury departments are the financial nerve center of their organizations, but they’re too often constrained by legacy systems that struggle to meet the needs and pace of today’s increasingly complex financial landscape,” JP James, head of treasury and risk at FIS, said in the announcement.

“Neural Treasury is designed to harness the power of AI to help corporate treasurers to act as strategic leaders and support their efforts to optimize important processes like cash positioning, forecasting, payment execution, risk management and more.”

PYMNTS earlier this week wrote about the role AI can play in helping treasurers, noting that the role of the treasurer changed after major upheavals like the 2008 financial crisis, and again during the COVID pandemic.

“These historic crucibles have elevated treasury’s strategic importance. Boards now expect treasurers to provide real-time insight, not just static reports,” PYMNTS wrote.

“But human teams are limited: even a well-staffed treasury department cannot scan thousands of market signals, liquidity positions and geopolitical shifts in real time without help. Spreadsheets and enterprise systems only go so far.”

Enter the agentic AI treasurer, which — rather than functioning as silent engines behind a dashboard — can appear as interactive, explainable agents.

“They can tell a CFO why a swap was executed, walk through alternative scenarios, and even adjust tone and detail depending on the audience, whether it’s a risk committee or a junior analyst,” the report added. “The once-invisible treasury function suddenly becomes a visible, conversational partner.”