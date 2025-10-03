Global CFOs Turn Virtual Cards Into Cash Flow Catalysts

Late payments and cash flow unpredictability remain among the most pressing challenges for businesses, with nearly half of B2B invoices in North America still paid late. The latest PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Virtual Cards Cut Payment Delays and Protect Buyer-Supplier Ties,” done in collaboration with American Express, shows that virtual cards are uniquely positioned to reduce these frictions. Yet despite strong interest, adoption has not yet matched potential. The imperative for 2025 is clear: move from intent to action by deploying strategies that broaden virtual card use across industries and workflows.