How Outdated B2B Payments Are Quietly Killing Margins

Highlights
B2B payment complexity lies in process, not just rails, with soft costs like reconciliation, fraud risk and workflow inefficiencies often outweighing the free hard costs of legacy systems like ACH or checks.
Embedded, integrated payment experiences that connect directly with business systems (like ERPs) are becoming more valuable than the underlying payment rail itself.
The future of B2B payments hinges on creating seamless, intelligent workflows driven by better data exchange, creating actionable context around settlement versus just chasing speed.
