PhotonPay Adds Physical Mastercard Commercial Credit Card to Global Payment Solutions

PhotonPay has added a physical Mastercard Commercial Credit Card to its portfolio of global payment solutions.

With this card added to its global digital financial infrastructure, PhotonPay offers global businesses a unified payment experience across both online and offline channels, the company said in a Tuesday (July 15) press release.

The card is likely to be used by businesses for procurement, employee travel and logistics, according to the release.

Because the card is linked to PhotonPay, enterprises can issue, freeze or cancel cards on demand; customize spending parameters such as currencies, limits, timeframes and merchant categories; and manage the payment-to-reporting lifecycle digitally and transparently via PhotonPay’s smart reconciliation engine, per the release.

“The launch of the physical Mastercard Commercial Credit Card marks a significant step in PhotonPay’s global payment strategy,” PhotonPay Founder and CEO Lewison Chen said in the release. “By integrating our robust digital financial infrastructure with Mastercard’s extensive global network, we’re delivering a solution that brings greater visibility, control and flexibility to global payments across more markets and more business models than ever before.”

Firms are increasingly deploying savvy working capital management strategies that leverage commercial cards and virtual cards to manage their B2B spend, ensuring that they have enough capital on hand, PYMNTS reported in March 2024.

Commercial cards also streamline the B2B payment process, reducing the time it takes to complete transactions compared to traditional invoicing and payment methods; allow businesses to make secure and controlled transactions with suppliers; and reduce the administrative costs associated with manual invoice processing, reconciliation and handling paper checks.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration “The Treasury Management Playbook: Businesses Give Commercial Cards a Fresh Look” found that while commercial card adoption was long sidelined by businesses because of cost concerns, it is experiencing renewed interest in B2B transactions, partly because of a growing willingness among card issuers to negotiate fees.

Mastercard reported in January that commercial flows represent an $80 trillion opportunity for the company, given that only about $3 trillion of that spend takes place on cards. In 2024, commercial debit and credit volumes were 13% of total gross dollar volume (GDV), and they were 11% higher as measured year over year.

