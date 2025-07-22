Real-Time Treasury Tools No Longer Just for the Big Guys

Highlights
Driven by real-time data, automation and embedded finance technologies that allow faster, smarter decision making and liquidity optimization, the treasury function is becoming increasingly strategic.
Intelligent automation is replacing manual, error-prone processes and democratizing sophisticated treasury capabilities, making them accessible to mid-sized businesses.
Modern treasury is integrated into daily business workflows via APIs, AI and cloud-native platforms, enabling seamless financial operations, enhanced user experiences and new monetization models.
