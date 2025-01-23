This Week in B2B: AI Integrations, FinTech Innovations, Back-End Modernizations

To borrow from the adage — if you keep carrying old bricks, you’ll keep building the same house — modernizing B2B processes is growing harder for B2B firms while they still rely on legacy back-office technologies.

As 2025 unfolds, the financial landscape is undergoing a transformation. The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), B2B payment innovation and FinTech investment has become a driving force, altering how businesses operate, collaborate and transact.

For businesses navigating this burgeoning era, the future of B2B innovation lies at the intersection of technology and innovation. AI is no longer a “nice-to-have” but a necessity, driving efficiencies and enabling smarter decision-making. FinTech investments and acquisitions signal a maturing industry, while advancements in B2B payments highlight the importance of agility and scalability.

The path forward involves not just keeping pace with these trends but actively shaping them. By embracing innovation and fostering collaboration, companies can position themselves as leaders in the financial ecosystem.

AI Integration Emerges as New Standard in B2B Financial Operations

AI is taking center stage as businesses seek to optimize operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. This trend is particularly evident in the realm of accounts receivable, treasury management and enterprise resource planning (ERP).

“Generative AI has the potential to change multiple industries, and the [B2B] payment industry is no exception,” Boost Payment Solutions Chief Technology Officer Rinku Sharma told PYMNTS, in an interview posted Thursday (Jan. 23).

A recent PYMNTS Intelligence report highlighted that 78% of middle-market CFOs are planning to increase their investment in AI for accounts receivable. As noted here Monday (Jan. 20), this reflects a broader shift toward leveraging AI to streamline traditionally cumbersome processes, such as invoice management and payment collections.

Generative AI (GenAI), in particular, is emerging as a game-changer. GenAI enables automation of data extraction, minimizing manual errors and accelerating cash flow cycles — a development embraced by businesses navigating uncertain economic conditions.

“For a long time, the industry has offered up paperless alternatives to payments,” including virtual cards, and real-time payments are poised to gain even more traction,” Alex Hoffmann, general manager of North America at Edenred Pay, told PYMNTS in a conversation posted Wednesday (Jan. 22). “What GenAI adds on top of all this is that beyond the payment, we can automate the invoice-to-pay cycle.”

AI’s impact extends beyond individual processes to entire platforms. For example, Springbrook Software on Tuesday (Jan. 21) integrated AI tools into its ERP platform, specifically designed to enhance invoicing for local governments. This addition underscores the importance of tailored AI solutions that address sector-specific needs, ultimately enhancing operational efficiencies and enabling smarter decision-making.

B2B Payments Are Where Necessity Meets Innovation

B2B payments remain a cornerstone of the financial ecosystem. The demand for faster, more secure and scalable solutions is prompting businesses to rethink legacy systems and embrace innovative platforms.

PYMNTS covered Wednesday how World Economic Forum this year is championing what it calls the “Intelligent Age,” laying out a framework for perpetual adaptability as the cornerstone for business survival amid accelerating technological disruptions. To B2B firms, the themes may sound familiar, but the same question remains: can they move beyond viewing technology as a tool to embrace it as a mindset?

New solutions are streamlining complex workflows, addressing intricate data requirements and reducing the inefficiencies of traditional systems. For instance, Ramp on Wednesday added a treasury solution to its financial operations platform, enabling businesses to gain better visibility into cash flows and liquidity management.

Meanwhile, businesses targeting emerging markets are leveraging technology to address unique challenges. Waza’s Monday launch of a multi-currency account platform is a case in point. The platform enables businesses to manage cross-border payments seamlessly, reducing friction in global trade. This aligns with the broader trend of FinTech platforms tackling historically underserved markets, fostering inclusion and economic growth.

However, innovation in B2B payments is not without challenges. Legacy technology remains a significant barrier. Many organizations struggle to balance the need for modernization with the constraints of outdated infrastructure. Cloud-native architectures are emerging as a solution, offering the scalability and agility required to keep pace with evolving demands.

In addition to technological advancements, the integration of systems and operations is becoming increasingly critical. CFOs and treasurers play a pivotal role in bridging operational silos to ensure cohesive strategies across departments. This ability to connect dots across the organization is vital in a landscape where agility and adaptability are key to success.

Investments and Acquisitions Signal FinTech’s Maturity

The FinTech sector is maturing at an unprecedented pace. Significant investments and acquisitions are shaping the ecosystem, reflecting confidence in both emerging technologies and established platforms.

One notable transaction involved the Wednesday acquisition of Smartsheet, a work management platform, for $8.4 billion, making it a privately owned company. This move highlights the growing demand for tools that integrate advanced capabilities, such as AI and automation, into workflow management.

Meanwhile, companies like Highnote and MoneyHash are securing substantial funding to expand their capabilities. Highnote’s $90 million raise aims to enhance its unified payments platform, including a new acquiring solution, while MoneyHash’s $5.2 million investment focuses on improving payment orchestration in emerging markets.

Other areas of focus include AI-powered robotics. Sereact’s $26 million funding round for warehouse robotics showcases the expanding role of AI in operational domains beyond traditional finance, illustrating how cross-industry innovations are converging to create more efficient ecosystems.

These funding rounds and acquisitions signify that investors are keenly aware of the opportunities presented by FinTech innovation. Whether through enhancing B2B payments or introducing AI-driven tools to address operational challenges, the capital flowing into this space underscores its central role in shaping the future of business.