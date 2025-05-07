Dick’s Sporting Goods Leads $120 Million Investment in Youth Sports Operator Unrivaled Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Tuesday (May 6) that it led a $120 million strategic investment in Unrivaled Sports through its corporate venture arm, DSG Ventures.

The funding round also included Dynasty Equity, LionTree, Miller Sports & Entertainment, and founding investor The Chernin Group. The Chernin Group incubated Unrivaled in early 2024 and remains its largest institutional shareholder. Dick’s now holds a minority stake in the company.

Unrivaled launched in 2024 with $40 million in early funding from The Chernin Group, alongside support from RedBird IMI and sports investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, according to Variety. With the new $120 million raise, the company has secured $160 million in total capital to date.

Unrivaled operates youth-focused sports properties across 30 U.S. states, serving more than 600,000 athletes annually. Its portfolio includes Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball Experiences, and Under the Lights Flag Football.

The investment will, in part, fund national programming expansion, facility upgrades and new marquee events. These include the Unrivaled Flag High School Girls Nationals and the NFL Flag Championship, both slated for the company’s ForeverLawn Sports Complex in Canton, Ohio.

Dick’s said the investment supports its broader goal to increase access to youth sports. The retailer already owns GameChanger, a youth sports streaming and analytics app expected to generate $100 million in revenue this year, Bloomberg reported.

“This investment accelerates our shared mission of creating the most accessible and inspiring youth sports experiences across the country,” said Unrivaled CEO Andy Campion.

The move reflects a broader trend in sporting goods retail: investing directly in experiential platforms to build long-term brand loyalty and engagement.

Dick’s is the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. by revenue and operates more than 850 stores. The Unrivaled deal expands its digital and physical footprint in the youth sports space.

For more on strategic investments and digital-first growth in consumer engagement, visit PYMNTS Intelligence.



