Why Time to Cash Is New Benchmark for Cross-Border B2B Growth

Highlights
Cross-border B2B trade is hampered not just by physical bottlenecks but by long payment delays (time to cash), which lock up liquidity and slow growth, especially for smaller firms.
Legacy correspondent banking systems, manual compliance checks and fragmented processes create settlement lags of 30 to 90 days, distorting pricing, limiting expansion and forcing businesses to rely on costly credit.
Innovations in payments and new visibility tools are rewriting the rules while transforming time to cash into the growth metric that matters most in cross-border B2B.
In global B2B trade, inefficiency doesn’t always look like congestion at a port or tariffs at a border.