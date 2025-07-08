Worldpay Expands Platforms Offering to Meet Embedded Finance Demand

Worldpay is expanding its Worldpay for Platforms offering to meet rising embedded finance demand.

The expansion, announced Tuesday (July 8), brings Worldpay for Platforms to Canada and the U.K. and deepens the company’s presence in Australia.

The offering, Worldpay said in a news release, lets software providers embed “highly secure, scalable” payment experiences into their platforms.

“As business software tools converge into unified experiences, we’re investing in embedded payments to help SaaS providers become the everything platforms for their users,” said Matt Downs, head of Worldpay for Platforms. “We are committed to serving our current software platforms and new clients in the key geographies where they do business by making embedded solutions easier to integrate and elevating the experiences they provide their users.”

PYMNTS wrote about the rise of embedded finance earlier this year, noting that it “moves banking, payments and lending into the non-financial realm,” where apps and online interactions with companies can include buy now, pay later (BNPL) and other options at the point of sale.

“The smartphone and the tablet become gateways — along with the firms’ own apps and platforms — to commerce ecosystems that keep consumers engaged and transacting, while improving the cash flows of the firms (and by extension, banks and FinTechs) with which they do business,” the report said.

There is a specific appeal for lenders, as embedded finance lets them reach new customers and expand financial inclusion, while leveraging data to tailor offers to increase conversion rates.

Research by Visa and PYMNTS Intelligence has shown a growing recognition of the value for embedded lending options, with 47% of lenders offering only embedded lending and 31% offering some mix of embedded and other (traditional) types of lending. That means that just 12% of firms do not have embedded options.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke recently with Nabil Manji, senior vice president, head of FinTech growth and financial partnerships at Worldpay, about the role of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in the company’s capacity as one of the biggest payment processors on the planet.

“We’re quite bullish on agentic checkout and agentic commerce,” said Manji during a conversation for the June “What’s Next in Payments Series: Secret Agents.”

The use of agentic AI, or autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan and transact on users’ behalf, marks a seismic shift in commerce infrastructure, that report said.

“Payments companies have been using machine learning and AI for years, if not decades,” Manji said. “One of the prerequisites for leveraging these tools is a large, rich dataset. And there’s a lot of data in payments and financial services.”