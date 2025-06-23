Worldpay Speeds Up AI Investments as Virtual Shopping Assistants Take Off

Highlights
Autonomous AI agents are poised to handle tasks like purchasing, fraud detection and customer service, revolutionizing payments with speed and efficiency, while companies like Worldpay are aggressively investing in these capabilities.
AI boosts fraud prevention, customer onboarding and developer productivity — but back-end systems remain fragmented, creating friction in security, compliance and liability, especially around agent-initiated transactions.
While consumer trust, liability standards and fraud countermeasures still need to catch up, agent-driven shopping is set to reshape the retail landscape — offering unprecedented convenience and potentially replacing traditional checkout models.
Watch more: Agentic AI Could Change Everything — Are Payments Players Ready?
See More In: agentic AI, AI, AI agents, AI assistant, AI fraud detection, artificial intelligence, customer onboarding, Featured News, Fraud Prevention, GenAI, generative AI, Nabil Manji, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Ravelin, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: Secret Agent 2025, Worldpay