Forget Travel, WEX’s Next Act Is B2B Payments

Highlights
WEX’s B2B payments rebound looks structural, not merely cyclical. Direct AP volume rose 20% in the second quarter, with roughly two-thirds of that growth coming from new business rather than higher spending by existing customers.
Embedded payments are expanding WEX beyond travel. The company is increasingly supplying issuing, settlement, compliance and virtual-card infrastructure inside FinTech and software platforms, creating new distribution channels.
B2B payments are becoming a workflow business. The larger opportunity is shifting from digitizing checks to managing supplier enablement, payment routing, reconciliation and compliance inside companies’ existing financial systems.
WEX Inc.’s (NYSE: WEX) second-quarter results, reported Wednesday (July 22), were flattered by forces outside its control. Higher fuel prices and favorable foreign exchange movements helped lift revenue 14.2% to $753.5 million, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 35.4% to $5.35.