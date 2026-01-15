What CFOs Should Be Thinking About Sensitive Data in the Age of AI

Highlights
AI and APIs are accelerating data flow and reuse across organizations, fundamentally changing how sensitive financial and proprietary information is exposed, handled and regulated.
Shadow AI and API-driven integrations can bypass traditional controls and create governance, cybersecurity and regulatory risks that CFOs are treating as core operational and financial threat vectors.
Firms are reframing data protection as financial risk management, using AI-driven monitoring and API-based controls to enforce real-time governance, least-privilege access and jurisdictional compliance.
The 21st century enterprise is an increasingly porous one. Data flows more freely, decisions happen faster and the line between internal insight and external exposure is growing thinner.