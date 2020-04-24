Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Monzo

Monzo Bank Ltd., the British digital bank, has taken the next step to expand into the U.S. market, where it has already done some testing.

The five-year-old London-based startup, which has 4 million customers in the United Kingdom, has applied to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a banking license.

“Filing an application for a U.S. banking license is a significant milestone in our mission to make money work for everyone,” Monzo U.S. CEO TS Anil told American Banker on Friday (April 24).

The application puts Monzo one step ahead of its British banking rival Revolut to get licensed in the U.S., The Telegraph reported.

While Revolut launched its banking app in the U.S. last month in partnership with New York-based Metropolitan Commercial Bank, it has not applied for a banking license in the country.

Anil, former global head of payment products and platforms at Visa, joined Monzo in January. His mission is to lead the push into U.S. markets. He brings more than two decades of experience with Standard Chartered, Citi and Capital One. He reports to Monzo CEO and Co-Founder Tom Blomfield.

Last summer, Monzo made its banking services available to 1,000 American customers on a trial basis to get feedback.

Monzo entered the U.S. market via a partnership with Sutton Bank, which is based in Ohio. It is the first digital bank out of Europe to launch in the U.S. Today, Monzo says it has a waiting list of 20,000 customers in the U.S.

Still, getting its U.S. banking license application approved could take up to 24 months.

If its application is successful, Monzo would be able to offer insured deposit accounts in the U.S. and provide loans to Americans.

Monzo is reportedly planning to open up a new office in San Francisco, and also to increase the number of employees it has in the U.S.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
32.4K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
22.1K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
11.6K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

Integration Integration
7.3K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
7.2K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
6.7K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
5.3K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.1K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.9K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
4.8K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.8K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.6K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
4.5K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs
4.5K
B2B Payments

CRIF Realtime Launches Tools For SMBs To Calculate Coronavirus Risks

A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance
4.0K
Innovation

Auto Insurance Premiums’ Big Digital-First Shift