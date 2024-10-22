HSBC Restructuring Includes New Leadership, Strategic Approaches

HSBC is calling it a simplified organization structure.

But a press release issued Tuesday (Oct. 22), indicates the banking group is making big changes being implemented Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the release, this strategic shift is being made in the name of streamlining decision-making and eliminating redundancies.

The banking giant will reorganize into four distinct business units: Hong Kong (personal banking and commercial banking); UK (U.K. personal banking, including First Direct and M&S Bank, and U.K. commercial banking); Corporate and Institutional Banking (the commercial banking business outside the U.K. and Hong Kong, Global Banking and Markets business and the “Western Markets” geographic region); and International Wealth and Premier Banking (Premier banking-focused businesses outside of Hong Kong and the U.K., the Global Private Bank, the wealth manufacturing businesses, Asset Management and Insurance).

Also, the HSBC’s 18-member Group Executive Committee will be replaced by a new Group Operating Committee comprised of 12 members.

“The changes that we are announcing today will make it easier for our colleagues to serve our customers and drive the future success of the group,” recently appointed CEO Georges Elhedery said in the release. “The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organization as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged.

“By making these changes, we can better focus on increasing leadership and market share in those businesses which have clear competitive advantage and the greatest opportunities to grow. This is how we will fast forward our plans to execute our strategy, unleash the full potential of the bank and ensure our talented colleagues can thrive, and deliver best in class products and service excellence, for our customers.”

HSBC also said operations are being consolidated into distinct Eastern (Asia-Pacific and the Middle East) and Western (Europe, the Americas and “the non-ring-fenced bank in the U.K.”) divisions. The Eastern markets will be overseen by David Liao and Surendra Rosha and the Western markets be overseen by Michael Roberts.

Another highlight of the restructuring is the appointment of Pam Kaur as HSBC’s first-ever female CFO. Currently the chief risk and compliance officer of HSBC, she’ll take over for interim CFO Jon Bingham.