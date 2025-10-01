Citi Investor Services Extends Single Event Processing Technology to North America

Citi Investor Services has begun rolling out its Single Event Processing technology in North America.

SEP enables real-time asset servicing so that clients can have greater access to funds and improved accuracy, the bank said in a Wednesday (Oct. 1) press release.

The technology was initially launched in select European markets and with International Central Securities Depositories and, together with its rollout in North America, will be extended to the rest of Citi’s custody network by 2026, according to the release.

SEP provides clients with a single platform that brings together Citi’s custody network of over 100 markets, and it enables greater accuracy by eliminating duplication, handoffs and reconciliation delays, per the release.

“The launch of Single Event Processing and real-time asset servicing is a critical component of how we are transforming our services for the future,” Amit Agarwal, head of custody at Citi Investor Services, said in the release. “We are making investments to transform our infrastructure, modernize our applications and simplify our processes for a best-in-class client experience as markets continue to evolve and new asset types come to the fore.”

Chris Cox, head of investor services at Citi, said in the release that the launch of SEP redefines “the future of custody” and is part of the bank’s drive to offer new and unique services to clients.

“Across our broader Services platform, we can now deliver real-time cash, liquidity and asset servicing, and that is an extremely powerful client proposition,” Cox said.

Citi said in April that its Services segment, anchored by Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Securities Services, had its best first quarter in over a decade in 2025.

During the second quarter, the Services business posted record revenues of $5.1 billion, up 8% year over year.

Citi said Monday (Sept. 29) that it plans to integrate its blockchain-based token services platform with its clearing solution to create a 24/7, multibank cross-border instant payments capability for its institutional customers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), Citi said it integrated its cross-border payments solution with Dandelion’s digital wallet network to enable its institutional clients to use the bank’s WorldLink Payment Services to deliver “near-instant, full-value payments” into digital wallets across the world, with “near 24/7 availability.”