Community Banks Lead Fundraising for Texas Flood Recovery Efforts

Community banks in Texas made, matched and facilitated donations to help victims during the ongoing flooding that began in the state on July 4.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Fredericksburg, Texas-based Security State Bank & Trust (SSB&T) said in a Thursday (July 10) post on LinkedIn that it invited customers to visit their local SSB&T branch or click on a link the bank provided to donate. The bank also said it will match contributions up to $250,000.

“An account has been established through the bank for further credit to the Community Foundation for the Texas Hill Country,” SSB&T said in the post. “The Foundation guarantees that every donation directly helps those in need.”

Texas City, Texas-headquarted Texas First Bank said in a Friday (July 11) press release that it will match donations to its Texas First Hill Country Flood Recovery Fund, up to $100,000, and that all funds will then be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The bank invited contributions at its banking centers and online.

Texas First Bank President and CEO Chris Doyle said in the release that “this matching fund is our way of amplifying the generosity of our community and ensuring that every donation goes further.”

Corpus Christi, Texas-based First Community Bank said in a Friday post on LinkedIn that its employees raised $5,000 and that the bank matched that amount, for a total contribution of $10,000.

“This will be donated directly to the Texas Bankers Foundation Flood Relief Fund, which will support those impacted by this natural disaster,” First Community Bank said in its post.

The Texas Bankers Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association (TBA), said in a July 7 press release that it set up an online link for contributions earmarked for flood relief, sent an initial donation of $10,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and would send more support, with 100% of earmarked contributions going to those impacted by the floods.

“Banks and bankers in Texas and from across the nation are reaching out and are ready to help victims, their families and communities,” TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow said in the release.

Harlingen, Texas-based Texas Regional Bank said in a Friday post on LinkedIn that it launched the TRB Central Texas Flood Relief Fund and will match all donations, up to $100,000.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to local organizations and nonprofits already making an impact,” Texas Regional Bank said in its post.

Addison, Texas-headquartered Guaranty Bank & Trust said in a Wednesday (July 9) press release that it donated to both the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Texas Bankers Association Foundation 2025 Flood Relief Fund.

“We’re proud to partner with organizations that are deeply rooted in the Hill Country and are making a real difference in people’s lives,” Guaranty Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Ty Abston said in the release.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Security Bank posted an article on how to give safely during a natural disaster, suggesting that donors choose a trusted organization, verify its credentials and check its website’s security features.

Security Bank’s article said that “your generosity can make a real difference, but scammers are quick to take advantage of a crisis.”

The article suggested that donors consider the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Texas Bankers Foundation when seeking ways to help with flood relief.

Federal banking regulators offered relief and suggestions for banks that were impacted by the flooding. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) suggested in a press release that banks consider its OCC Bulletin 2012-28, “Supervisory Guidance on Natural Disasters and Other Emergency Conditions,” while the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) highlighted its Disaster Page in a press release.