Hill Hearing Spotlights AI’s Promise and Pitfalls in Transforming Banking

Highlights
Witnesses told a House subcommittee that spending on AI in the financial services sector is projected to reach $97 billion by 2027, up from $35 billion in 2023.
Despite AI’s promise, a major concern is the potential for discriminatory results due to historical inequities and biased training data, particularly impacting marginalized populations’ access to financial opportunities.
Effective AI deployment requires collaboration between regulators, developers and consumers, with emphasis on transparency, explainability and the establishment of regulatory sandboxes with strong consumer protection safeguards, they told lawmakers.
Five witness told a House Financial Services subcommittee that AI is already changing the face of banking, improving back office operations and customer-facing interactions, but caution must govern use of the advanced technology in credit scoring and amid third-party vendor risks.