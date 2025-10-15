Santander Merges Openbank With Consumer Finance Unit 

Santander’s digital consumer banking unit Openbank and its consumer finance business are merging.

The banking giant announced the merger Wednesday (Oct. 15), saying it plans to eventually operate its European consumer finance businesses under the Openbank brand.

“This combination will strengthen our position in key markets like Germany and across Europe, enabling us to offer customers a broader range of products and a seamless digital and in-branch experience,” Nitin Prabhu, head of Santander’s Digital Consumer Bank global business, said in a news release.

“By leveraging Openbank’s advanced technology and Santander’s consumer finance expertise, we’re creating a more efficient and innovative digital-first bank ready for the future.”

According to the release, Openbank operates in Spain, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands and has launched in Mexico and the U.S. Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) operates in 18 countries, with an auto loan volume of more than €140 billion in Europe.

The combined management of Openbank and SCF has driven new business by retail partnerships with companies like Apple, Amazon and Vodafone, the release added.

“This move will now allow SCF and Openbank customers to access a broader range of products as they will be able to enjoy the full offering of the combined business through a simplified and unified digital platform, with a single access point for banking, lending and payment solutions,” the news release added.

