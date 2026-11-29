JPMorganChase is reportedly developing a new perk for its wealthiest clients: a private club.

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As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 27), the banking giant has for more than a year been renovating a three-story brick building on New York City’s Upper East Side, turning it into a space featuring lounges and a dining room.

Sources familiar with the matter told WSJ that the site will likely be used to host clients of JPMorgan’s private bank customers who have at least $10 million in investable assets. Known as “Project Ruby,” this is the latest endeavor by JPMorgan to improve its high-end spaces and services for its richest clients.

The bank added its wealth-management business locations upon acquiring the collapsed bank First Republic. It has also enhanced many of its branches into JPMorgan-branded locations featuring amenities such as libraries and private officers, the report added.

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The report noted that the super-rich are at the center of a banking industry battle. Banks take in substantial fees for managing these clients’ fortunes, but want to handle their complete financial lives, advising their estates and their businesses, WSJ said.

The top 0.1% of Americans have seen their wealth grow even further thanks to a surging stock market and investments in artificial intelligence, the report added. There is also a crop of new millionaires thanks to initial public offerings from companies like Anthropic.

Swiss bank UBS has been stepping up its efforts to attract weather clients in the U.S. As covered here in July, the lender has already been granted a national charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Meanwhile, Citi announced in May it was shifting the focus of its consumer cards division to affluent customers. Pam Habner, Citi’s head of U.S. consumer cards, said during an investors day presentation that the banks’ share of customers earning upwards of $150,000 has increased by more than 600 basis points since 2022.

In other banking news, PYMNTS wrote last week about efforts by lenders to authenticate customers’ identity without making things too difficult for those customers.

That report also cited research from PYMNTS Intelligence in May which found that 62% of firms that handled digital identity verification entirely in-house said excessive checks led to friction. The share was 54% for companies employing a mix of internal and external verification and 47% for those relying solely on third-party providers.