Trustly to Pilot Biometric Solution in Finland Before European Rollout

Trustly will begin piloting a biometric solution in Finland this month and then roll it out across other European markets.

The solution, Trustly ID, allows customers to verify their identity through their bank, choose to be remembered for future logins, and then log in and pay at merchants and gaming platforms using facial recognition or fingerprint authentication, the pay-by-bank solution provider said in a Wednesday (March 26) press release.

Trustly ID will make its debut as part of the company’s Pay N Play solution for gaming companies, allowing players to verify their identities and access their gaming accounts without manual or bank logins and know your customer (KYC) flows, according to the release.

“Trustly ID is a game-changer — bringing the next evolution of speed, security and convenience to payments,” Daniel Hecker, chief product officer at Trustly Europe, said in the release. “We are simplifying payments and redefining how customers interact with merchants and gaming platforms.”

Biometrics systems are gaining popularity as an authentication method for more and more digital tasks, including retail purchases, because they offer a seamless shopping experience, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS collaboration, “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Biometric Authentication in the Age of Mobile.”

The report found that nearly 60% of the U.S. consumers who made online purchases in the previous month used biometric authentication to validate their transactions. Among the consumers who made purchases on mobile devices, 80% used this method.

Facial recognition and fingerprint scans are the most widely used biometric methods for validating online transactions on mobile devices, according to the report.

Trustly said in January that it would soon roll out an enhanced version of Pay N Play that would reduce players’ average login time, combine logins and deposits into a single flow, and allow customers to start playing in fewer than 20 seconds.

The company launched the original Pay N Play in 2015 to reduce onboarding time by connecting players to their bank accounts via Trustly’s pay-by-bank platform and enable payments in a logged-out state.

The gaming industry has benefited from Trustly’s solutions that meet regulatory challenges and facilitate seamless deposits for legal online gaming activities, Trustly Chief Product Officer Adam D’arcy told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January.