Banks Challenge Open Banking Deadlines as CFPB Mulls Revisions

Highlights
Banks face unrecoverable financial harm by being forced to prepare for an open banking rule, they allege in a new court filing against the CFPB.
The lawsuit directly challenges the CFPB’s core authority and the rule’s framework, particularly regarding data sharing and fee prohibitions.
The protracted nature of the CFPB’s planned regulatory overhaul means banks are locked into costly compliance for an indefinite period, fueling the call for court intervention.
Even as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signals its intent to overhaul its sweeping open banking rule, U.S. banks say they risk spending millions of dollars as soon as next year to comply with a regulation the agency itself has declared unlawful and ripe for re-examination.