Delivery

Instacart Rolls Out Delivery Service With Costco For Prescriptions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Instacart

Due to increasing customer demand for household goods, grocery and personal healthcare delivery, Instacart said it has rolled out a new prescription delivery service with Costco. The offering is now available from almost 2,000 stores in California, New York and Illinois, among other states, with plans to grow throughout the country in the months to come, according to an announcement.

The prescription delivery service of Instacart lets customers of Costco finish their complete shopping trip through the web and comes after a multi-state experiment in Washington and California. Instacart and Costco first teamed up in 2016 to let customers have the chance to receive deliveries of household goods and groceries.

Instacart President Nilam Ganenthiran said in an announcement, “We’re proud to partner with Costco to make online prescription delivery possible for consumers during this critical time. With our total order volume up more than 400% year-over-year last week, and more people than ever turning to Instacart, we want to continue to bring all the aisles of the grocery store online to better serve customers.”

When their prescriptions are ready, shoppers will get a text message from their Costco pharmacy. The text will provide shoppers with a link that offers the choice to schedule a prescription for delivery. After clicking on their links, customers will be sent to the Costco website. There, they will have the ability to confirm their orders, sign into their account at Costco and add groceries as well as household items to their delivery orders.

Prescription orders are sent to customers in a tamper-proof bag that is sealed for privacy and safety. And the Costco shoppers can ask for delivery a maximum of one week in advance with the offering. As it stands, Instacart partners with over 350 local, regional, and national retailers to provide delivery from over 25,000 stores.

Separately, news surfaced last month that Instacart will bring on 300,000 additional full-service shoppers to support cities nationwide. Instacart Founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta said in an announcement at the time, “As more people look for immediate, flexible earnings opportunities during this time, we hope that Instacart can be an additional source of income for those looking to earn while also delivering for the communities in which they live.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
11.9K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
11.7K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

store closed sign store closed sign
7.4K
Retail

March Retail Sales’ 8.7 Pct Decline Predicts A Cruel April

home fitness online home fitness online
5.4K
Retail

Does The Fitness Biz’s Digital Shift Have Post-COVID-19 Endurance?

Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans
5.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Verizon Buying Video-Conferencing Firm BlueJeans, Reportedly For About $400M

4.4K
Coronavirus

Agility, Adaptability Are Greatest Strengths Amid Crisis

Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers
3.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay Customer Base Increases 283 Pct From Same Quarter Last Year

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash
3.6K
Loans

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash

3.5K
API

JPMorgan On Corporate Treasurers And Their ‘Digitization Journey’

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Andreessen Horowitz To Start $450M Crypto Fund; FBI Warns Of Virus Crypto Scams

Citi Citi
3.3K
Earnings

Citi Increases Loss Reserves, Enhances Digital Capabilities

US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946 US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946
3.1K
Economy

Fed: US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946

Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service
3.1K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Site To Track COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

Gig economy workers coronavirus Gig economy workers coronavirus
3.1K
Gig Economy

COVID-19’s Impact On The Gig Economy

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19
3.0K
Retail

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Pandemic