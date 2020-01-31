Delivery

The Bouqs Secure $30M For Floral Delivery In Japan

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The Bouqs Company VC funding for Japan expansion

The Venice Beach, California startup The Bouqs is expanding its flower delivery business to Japan with a $30 million strategic growth round from Japanese investor Yamasa.

The Bouqs Co-founder and CEO John Tabis said the company is moving into the Japanese market as part of its international expansion plans. Japan was a good fit for its first foray abroad, Tabis told TechCrunch on Thursday (Jan. 30). 

“There’ve been four or five other startups that tried something similar — some of them no longer exist,” Tabis said. “But the thing that’s worked for us, the first is the way that we’ve sourced is unique and it’s really the foundation of our brand.”

The new funds will also be used to advance the startup’s move into physical stores and the wedding business, Tabis told TechCrunch. 

The firm is also planning a subscription business so customers have new blooms when the old bunch dies. 

“It’s sort of the linchpin of our business that’s grown very nicely…expanding both our revenue and profitability,” Tabis said.

What sets The Bouqs apart from other flower delivery startups is its transparent, farm-direct supply chain. The firm’s approach delivers longer-lasting blossoms while leaving the middlemen out of the picture.

The new funding round brings its total to $74 million so far, the highest amount raised of its startup peers like Washington, D.C.’s Urban Stems, which raised $27 million to date, and Silicon Valley’s BloomThat, which raised 7.7 million and was acquired by FTD in 2018. 

“This financing will enable us to fully realize our vision to create a global network of top-quality farms paired with a category-defining local floral brand enabled by proprietary supply chain technology and vertically integrated sourcing capabilities. We’re so excited for this next phase of the business, and all of the opportunities that lie ahead,” Tabis said.

The Bouqs launched aiming to disrupt a well-established industry that consumers were used to dealing with. The company’s Co-founder Juan Pablo Montúfar grew up on his family’s flower farm in Ecuador. He is a biochemist who runs a growing operation in Ecuador, a global powerhouse for flower supply, along with Columbia.

Tabis, who focuses on brand and strategy for the business, said he views The Bouqs as a tech company more than anything else.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
3.7K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

3.6K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

3.5K
Digital Banking

BMO On Taking A Digital-First Approach To Retail Banking

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim

economic impact economic impact
2.9K
International

Why The Coronavirus May Dwarf SARS’ $40B Economic Toll

travel payment travel payment
2.9K
Podcasts

Fiserv: Payments Will Decide Travel Industry’s Winners And Losers In The 2020s

beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit
2.8K
Investments

Legal Woes Threaten To Ground Beyond Meat’s Stock

credit cards credit cards
2.7K
Payment Methods

Adyen Lands Payments Deal For Subway In US, Canada

Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents

bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news
2.6K
Bitcoin

Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High

USA Technologies USA Technologies
2.5K
Unattended Retail

USAT: For Unattended Retail, The Tech’s The Limit

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece
2.4K
B2B Payments

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece

robocalls-lawsuit-voip robocalls-lawsuit-voip
2.3K
Security & Fraud

US Gov’t Sues Firms, Individuals For Fraudulent Robocalls

4Q wearables iPhone 4Q wearables iPhone
2.2K
Apple

Apple CEO Says Apple Card, Installment Plans Juiced iPhone Sales