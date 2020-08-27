Ware2Go Links Up With Google Shopping

Ware2Go, a UPS company, has struck an eCommerce partnership with Google Shopping: “The integration will dynamically display free, fast delivery promises within merchants’ Google ads” based on the inventory available through Ware2Go, according to a press release.

Ware2Go said the partnership “will help merchants optimize ad efficiency using Google Shopping, driving revenue by advertising free, fast shipping offers much earlier in the buyer’s journey, including at the point of initial product research via Google Search.” In general, Ware2Go said that its platform helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers.

"Ware2Go is committed to building relationships with partners that enable merchants to exceed customer expectations,” said Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton, in the release. He noted that the new partnership will spur growth by pairing his company’s products with the new Google Free and Fast offering.

Ware2Go said its recent survey indicated that “52 percent of merchants found a fast shipping promise to be the most effective tactic to increase cart conversion, with nearly 65 percent of merchants reporting an increase of up to 25 percent in conversion rates when 1-2 day delivery was offered.”

“Partnering with Ware2Go was a game-changer for our marketing strategy,” said Dave Colina, founder and CEO at O2. His company markets the energy drink O2 as a “healthier Gatorade or Red Bull.” He added that “once we were able to deliver within one to two days, our customers were floored.”

Google Shopping said that judging from early data, “merchants displaying the free and fast annotation saw a 7 percent increase in conversions, a 10 percent increase in conversions per dollar and a 9 percent overall conversion rate.”

The pandemic has pushed eCommerce levels higher, and the existing infrastructure has staggered under the weight. The April PYMNTS COVID-19 tracker showed that nearly two times as many Americans had little or no interest in leaving their homes to reengage in the physical world as those who do. Fast shipping became a bigger challenge as a result.

Even before the pandemic, online sellers and marketplaces had been trotting out new offerings. For its part, Google Shopping redesigned its platform and brought on new features, such as options to track prices, shop local stores and find style inspiration via Google Lens, which allows shoppers to see what clothes look like on other people.