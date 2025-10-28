Gopuff to Offer $50 in Free Groceries to SNAP Recipients Affected by Government Shutdown

With the government shutdown set to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, on-demand delivery platform Gopuff said Monday (Oct. 27) that it will offer $50 in free groceries to SNAP recipients during November.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

SNAP benefits are set to stop Nov. 1. A banner on the home page of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service said Monday that the budget impasse has stopped funding for SNAP.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the banner said. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.”

Gopuff said in a Monday press release that it will help SNAP recipients access groceries during this gap in aid and will deliver the items for free in as little as 15 minutes.

For customers who have a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card connected to their Gopuff account, or who add their SNAP EBP card, the company will offer $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery once from Nov. 1-15 and again from Nov. 16-30, for a total of $50, according to the release.

During each time period, the offer will end earlier if 200,000 coupons are redeemed, per the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Gopuff said in the release that it is “committing up to $10 million in total relief.”

“The national relief effort is designed to provide quick, seamless access to groceries for families who will suddenly lose essential food aid,” the company said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence found in 2023 that consumers who struggle financially are the most likely to shop for groceries exclusively online.

While 7.2% of all consumers shopped for groceries exclusively online, 10.4% of those living paycheck to paycheck with issues paying bills did so, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Changes in Grocery Shopping Habits and Perceptions.”

Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of third-party payment processor Forage, told PYMNTS in February 2023 that 1 in every 4 SNAP recipients is on some form of disability and that many others live in food deserts or are 1099 workers.

Gopuff said in a July press release that during the first half of 2025, 17% of its SNAP deliveries were to people living in food deserts, 25% were to those living in areas with a higher rate of seniors, and 55% were to those living in areas with higher rates of people with disabilities.