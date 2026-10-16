UPS Capital Uses AI to Stop Holiday Delivery Disasters

Highlights
Shoppers blame the retailer, not the carrier, when a holiday package goes missing, UPS Capital’s Ashley Hillman said, and 60% of consumers in a UPS Capital survey say a bad shipping experience would keep them from shopping there again.
UPS Capital built CommerceShield, an AI model trained on 26 billion delivery touchpoints across 150 million U.S. addresses, to predict and flag delivery risk before a package ever ships.
Only 10% of shoppers see checkout shipping protection as a hidden fee. More than half say it signals accountability, and a similar share say it makes them more likely to buy.
Watch more: Digital Shift with UPS Capital’s Ashley Hillman
Ashley Hillman is the vice president of product at UPS Capital.