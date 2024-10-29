Paysafe and Deutsche Bank to Enable Cash Services at Retailers

Paysafe and Deutsche Bank have partnered to enable the bank’s customers in Germany to deposit and withdraw cash to and from their bank accounts at 12,500 participating retail locations across the country.

With this service, customers can make these deposits or withdrawals at the retail locations like REWE, Penny, DM and Rossman, without having to visit a bank branch or ATM, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 29) press release.

This service will be introduced to the private customers of the bank’s Postbank brand in November and then expanded to its Deutsche Bank brand in the second half of 2025, according to the release.

“With Paysafe’s barcode solution, we are expanding our deposit and withdrawal service from bank counters and ATMs to a German-wide network of 12,500 supermarkets and pharmacy locations,” Thorsten Peppler, chief operating officer personal banking Germany Deutsche Bank, said in the release.

The service is powered by Paysafe’s barcode solution called Paysafecash (viacash in Germany), per the release.

To access it, the customer uses their banking app to create a barcode that can then be scanned at a participating retail location to access cash services and deposit or withdraw a specific amount, according to the release.

Customers can find participating retail locations in their banking app, per the release.

The service “emphasizes the strategic importance of digital solutions complementing cash services offered by traditional bank branches and ATMs and the ongoing importance of cash for banks and consumers in today’s digital world,” Bob Legters, senior vice president product at Paysafe, said in the release.

Deutsche Bank said in September that it would close a “mid-double-digit number” of small branches in Germany while increasing its capacity to give advice via video and telephone, further investing in its app and other digitization, and adding more private banking centers, modern ATMs and community events to its branches.

As for Paysafe, it launched a pay-by-bank offering for online gamblers in April, saying the new solution lets online bettors in the United States secure funds instantly at operators’ cashiers directly from their online bank account. This product expands the capabilities of the company’s iGaming payments solution, Gateway.