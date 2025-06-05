High-Income Americans Go Bargain Hunting and Shake Up Retail’s Royalty

Highlights
Upscale Stampede: Dollar General logs its highest influx of six-figure shoppers in four years, fueling a 5.3% jump in quarterly sales.
Big-Box Barometer: Households earning $100K+ now account for 75% of Walmart’s U.S. share gains, while Costco’s affluent members load up on private-label bargains.
PYMNTS Insight: 28% of high-income consumers traded down on quality last year — evidence that value-seeking is now a top-to-bottom retail reality.
The big trade down is on. Dollar General, long synonymous with serving America’s most budget-conscious consumers, is seeing a marked shift in its customer base. On its first-quarter 2025 earnings call, CEO Todd Vasos disclosed that the retailer is attracting more high-income shoppers than at any time in the past four years — a trend that is reshaping the competitive landscape for mass-market discount chains.
