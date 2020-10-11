If your web search for Levi's or Tommy Hilfiger turns up a result that look a lot like a QVC show, don't assume you were misled or clicked an errant link.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports some of the two retailers' recent online advertising looks a lot like segments of the home shopping channel.

A glimpse at Youtube video of a recent live shopping event Hilfiger posted on its official channel Sept. 29 gives a sense of the brands' approach.

Two hip hosts in what looks like converted loft space enthusiastically discuss items a third colleague is removing from racks one-at-a-time to display.

"Hey guys, I'm Elias — and I'm Sydney — and we're going to be your hosts for today's shopping live stream," they say. "We're here to show you some of our favorite styles for the new season, and we've got some very special guests to help us out. We're going to be talking about investment pieces with stylist Toni-Blaze, getting the lowdown on sustainability moves Tommy jeans are making, and we're talking to the one and only Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton about the launch of his latest Tommy x Lewis collection."

There's an interactive touch as the video continues: "And we want you to get involved. We'd love to hear what you think and everything you are loving, so please use the comment box and send through any styling questions or comments you have as we go. We do our best to answer them. Also, get in touch if you have any burning questions for any of our guests."

Then, of course, the sales pitch: "Everything we show you today is available to buy, and you can shop everything you see here straight from the live stream. Just tap to add to your basket, and it will be saved and available for you to shop at the end."

And that is just the first minute of 38.

WSJ cites data from Coresight Research indicating online sales events will generate $25 billion annually by 2023.

Amazon, Facebook and Instagram also are getting into the online sales event business, WSJ reports.

In China, live online shopping events are an important source of sales for retailers whose brick-and-mortar operations were shuttered due to the pandemic, WSJ reported in July.

As for customers: “It was a cool way to check out trends for the fall,” Sara Wherrity of Pennsylvania tells WSJ. “I loved the styling advice. It was almost like having a personal shopper.”