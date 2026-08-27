AdvancedMD Uses AI to Cut Physician Pajama Time and Recover Revenue
Watch more: Need to Know With AdvancedMD’s Amanda Sharp
Amanda Sharp is CEO of AdvancedMD and has spent 20 years with the healthcare technology company, beginning as an intern before serving in a series of leadership roles.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.