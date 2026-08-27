FinTechs Bet on AI and Lending to Drive Modernization

Highlights
Bank technology buying is spanning infrastructure and applications, with core, digital banking, cards, payments and lending all drawing investment or adoption.
AI use cases cited during earnings are centered on defined banking workflows, including credit monitoring, document retrieval and financial crime documentation.
Data quality and fragmentation, rather than technology budgets, are the most frequently cited barrier to expanding financial services AI.
Earnings season is showing that bank modernization demand is landing in faster payments, cloud and digital banking, and artificial intelligence tools aimed at credit, fraud and other defined operating workflows.