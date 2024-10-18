Buybuy Baby Shutters Stores to Go ‘Digital-Only’

Buybuy Baby’s brick-and-mortar comeback seems to be short-lived.

The baby retailer — which had been part of Bed Bath and Beyond — closed and liquidated 115 locations last year as its parent went bankrupt. Months later, it announced a new strategy and the opening of 11 new stores.

Now, that strategy seems to have shifted again, with Buybuy Baby’s physical stores set to begin closing Friday (Oct. 18).

“Buybuy Baby is transforming into a digital-first brand, focusing all our energy on providing an exceptional online shopping experience,” the company wrote in an FAQ on its website. “This decision comes after listening closely to you, our incredible customers, and our valued partners. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping this new chapter. With this shift, we’ve come to the difficult decision of closing our physical stores before the end of the year. We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want you to know this wasn’t a choice we took lightly.”

PYMNTS spoke with Buybuy Baby CEO Pete Daleiden last year about the company’s relaunch following its parent’s bankruptcy. He said the retailer was repositioning itself as a startup and envisioning a revitalized beginning for the business.

“We moved very quickly to bring our brand back to the market and go live as soon as we possibly could,” Daleiden said. “There’s a huge love for our brand to drive us to do something in a speed that we’ve never done before. The communities have been clamoring for us to come back — vendors, business partners. So, we moved very quickly.”

