GoodRx Launches eCommerce Platform With Contraceptive Maker Opill

Online subscription platform GoodRx entered the over-the-counter market with its new eCommerce service.

“The introduction of this new eCommerce service is part of GoodRx’s broader strategy to further integrate health and wellness brands into its platform, streamlining the purchasing process and increasing accessibility of essential products and medications,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 31).

Joining GoodRx as “launch partner” in the effort is contraceptive maker Opill, per the release. The partnership addresses “significant gaps” in healthcare access, especially for the more than 19 million women who live in places with limited contraceptive services.

“By removing major obstacles, such as high costs and logistical challenges, this initiative provides another avenue for direct access to OTC birth control, empowering women to take control of their reproductive health with ease and without a visit to a doctor,” the release said.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that women face several challenges in the healthcare space. For example, women are disproportionately burdened by medical bills.

Fifteen percent of women who live paycheck to paycheck pointed to medical bills as a prime reason for their financial strain, compared to 12% of men, highlighting the gendered nature of economic vulnerability when it comes to the cost of healthcare.

The situation is even more severe for consumers struggling to stay on top of their monthly bills. In this group, 23% of women said their medical bills are a major contributor to their financial troubles, compared to 18% of men.

“This financial instability directly translates to the amount of care [women] are able to receive,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year. “After all, when someone knows that seeking further treatment is going to bury them in unpayable bills, they are unlikely to do so unless it is of the utmost necessity.”

The launch of GoodRx’s eCommerce platform follows an announcement this month that the company and its partner retail pharmacies would begin offering Affirm’s pay-over-time option directly to consumers in the months ahead.

The offering lets approved consumers choose an Affirm payment option for select medications at participating retailers on the GoodRx platform.

“It’s part of our broader eCommerce strategy to make the entire process much simpler, certainly for patients but also for retail pharmacies,” GoodRx Interim CEO Scott Wagner said at the time.

