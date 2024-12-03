Report: Embedded Finance Turns Eyeballs Into Revenue for Software Publishing Platforms

Embedded finance is no longer optional. As competition intensifies, firms that embrace these innovations will lead the way, while those that hesitate risk falling behind.

From buy now, pay later (BNPL) to business credit cards, embedded finance offerings are reshaping how payment facilitators (PayFacs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and marketplaces in the software publishing sector operate. Innovating and enhancing these features is crucial to unlocking new growth opportunities.

For many PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the software publishing sector, enhancing embedded finance features may take two to five years. In fact, PYMNTS Intelligence data reveals stark differences in how these firms approach these features. While PayFacs and marketplaces are rapidly adopting tools like BNPL and merchant lending, ISVs are taking a more measured approach, prioritizing loyalty and rewards programs. Data also shows that digital wallet acceptance has become a must-have feature in the software publishing arena.

The December report reveals what PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces need to know about embedded finance:

How PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces are aligning strategies for revenue growth, customer retention and market expansion Which features PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces are prioritizing How this feature helps PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces strengthen their value propositions and stand out in a crowded marketplace How PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces are tailoring tools to meet the evolving demands of their diverse customer bases



Download the Report How Embedded Finance Drives Software Publishing Platform Innovation By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Download the report to learn more about why platform businesses in software publishing are innovating their embedded finance capabilities. Five charts of insightful data explore the not-to-be-missed opportunity for PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces.

About the Report

“How Embedded Finance Drives Software Publishing Platform Innovation,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv collaboration, is based on a survey of 79 executives from PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the software publishing sector. The report examines the sentiments and behaviors of these PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces regarding embedded finance innovation. The survey was conducted between May 28 and July 20.