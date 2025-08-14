EBay Unveils AI-Powered Seller Tools and Open Banking-Powered Financing

EBay unveiled more seller tools and an open banking-powered financing solution for sellers.

The new tools for U.S. sellers include an artificial intelligence assistant for messaging that uses information in the seller’s listing description and order details to draft suggested replies to buyers’ questions about items or shipping, and an Inventory Mapping API that uses AI to generate optimized title and descriptions for the seller’s items, the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 12) press release.

Other new tools include an Offers in Messaging feature that lets buyers and sellers negotiate offers within the messaging thread; a “Your cost” field in the listing flow that helps sellers price their inventory; additional item not received (INR) protections; and automated feedback that ensure positive feedback for sellers who use a tracked service, deliver on time and have no issues, according to the release.

“Every day, we’re focused on accelerating innovation, using AI to make selling smarter, faster and more efficient, while keeping our community’s voice at the center of all that we do,” eBay said in the release.

EBay said during a February earnings call that last year was “transformative” as the company deployed AI tools for use by sellers, buyers and employees.

The company said the AI tools introduced in 2024 helped sellers generate product listings, enhance product images and automate social media posting; helped buyers shop and discover products; and helped eBay employees boost productivity in engineering and customer service and improve its platform’s search results.

EBay’s integration of open banking into its Seller Capital program will make it easier for sellers to access working capital, the company said in a Wednesday (Aug. 13) press release.

When a seller chooses to share real-time cash flow, account balances from outside eBay and other financial data, eBay’s Seller Capital lending partners will gain a more comprehensive view of the seller’s business and make more informed lending decisions, according to the release.

“Sellers not only have less of an administrative burden when applying for financing, it also means eBay’s trusted lending partners can make faster and better financing decisions that expands the eligibility of sellers, with potential for larger offers and more competitive pricing for our sellers,” Avritti Khandurie Mittal, vice president of product for eBay services, said in the release.