EU Cross-Border eCommerce Still Requires a Local Playbook

Highlights
Localization is essential for success in the European Union eCommerce market, due to its diversity in languages, regulations, consumer behaviors and payment preferences.
Local payment methods drive trust and conversion, and merchants that adapt to local norms see higher customer trust and better conversion rates at checkout.
Sustainable expansion requires a modular, step-by-step approach, either building local expertise or partnering with payment service providers.
