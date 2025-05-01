‘Saks on Amazon’ Storefront Combines Curated Shopping and Fast Delivery

The new Saks on Amazon storefront offers the curated shopping experience and luxury fashion and beauty items associated with Saks Fifth Avenue together with the convenience and fast shipping offered by Amazon, Amazon said in a Thursday (May 1) blog post.

This new offering is the latest addition to the Luxury Stores that Amazon launched in 2020, according to the post.

“Customers can also browse the launch assortment through digital window displays available in the Saks on Amazon experience,” the post said. “Inspired by the iconic windows at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, these digital displays allow customers to ‘window shop’ the Saks on Amazon storefront, with the added convenience of instantly adding items to their cart.”

Amazon and Saks launched the new luxury storefront on Tuesday (April 29), saying that it will enhance access to luxury fashion and beauty.

The storefront will feature product arrays that are regularly refreshed to offer new and trending products, the companies said in a Tuesday press release.

“This collaboration underscores Saks Fifth Avenue’s reputation as a leader in luxury curation, as well as our commitment to reinventing luxury shopping so that each customer’s experience is unmistakably their own,” Saks Global President and Chief Commercial Officer Emily Essner said in the release.

Jenny Freshwater, vice president of Amazon Fashion, Fitness and Creators, said in the release: “This collaboration with Saks furthers Amazon’s commitment to supporting the luxury industry and increasing our assortment for customers, while maintaining an elevated shopping experience that meets the varying tastes of our diverse customer base.”

It was reported in July that Amazon was taking a minority stake in Saks Global, the new company that would be created when Saks Fifth Avenue parent company HBC bought rival luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

Shortly after the acquisition was announced, Marc Metrick, who was CEO of Saks’ online operations at the time and later become the CEO of Saks Global, said Amazon’s tech would help the luxury retailers thrive.

“How do you future-proof a brand like Saks or Neimans or Bergdorf? You do that through technology,” Metrick said.

For Amazon, the minority stake in Saks Global may provide “a ringside seat into the ins and outs of a retail category where Amazon doesn’t have much of a presence right now — but could over the next five years,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in an article posted July 11.



